Community spotlight: the lovely Pamela Crosland

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 13:15

Pamela Crosland - a valued community member and friend to all animals

A thriving community is made what it is by the individual members who work together each day with passion and love.

This week Euro Weekly News shines a spotlight on one such member, Pamela Crosland, a lady who moved to Albox five years ago and has since made it her mission to help the animals at Maz’s Canine Rescue and Sanctuary near Tijola, Almeria.

Pamela works in close collaboration with Sarah, the kennels manager, who she describes as a “wonderful person”, and visits the rescue centre each week to take photographs of the dogs who desperately need homes. She told EWN that photography is her “passion”, and explained that she likes to capture interesting shots of the dogs, as it draws people’s attention to the photos when she posts them online.

In addition to this, Pamela also raises money for the animals vet bills. She asks the community for any amount no matter how small, even if it’s pennies that you save in a jar, she will count it and deliver it to Almeria Veterinaria.

As EWN spoke to Pamela, she was actually on her way to the veterinary centre to deliver the €217 that she had raised in just one week. Humble and sweet, she explained that the help of herself and others is much needed as animal charities here are not government funded.

If you have any money or items to spare you can find Pamela on Facebook, or alternatively for adoption contact Sarah on +34 643 718 881. There are so many dogs in need of a home, and a special mention goes out to Larry, a lovely lad who unfortunately cannot survive in the kennel environment and urgently needs a family.