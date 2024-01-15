Flamenco returns to Mijas

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 23:54
Flamenco show in Mijas
Credit: Mijas Archive
Ole! The much loved Flamenco show will return to Mijas this Saturday, January 20, at the Plaza de la Constitucion square.
The show is organised by the Department for Tourism and will now be performed every Saturday at its original location, the Plaza de la Constitucion, at 12pm.
These Spanish spectacles are a popular attraction for tourists and local residents alike, who come to Mijas in search of some Mediterranean magic. Many excursions actually plan their visit around the events. The Wednesday show will continue on the Plaza Virgen de la Peña, on which day the craft market is also set up on Virgen de la Peña square for the duration of the show.
Parking is available in close proximity in Mijas Pueblo and is free for the first hour, after that it costs just €1 for 9 hours.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
