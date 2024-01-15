Fly-tipping in Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:34

€300 fine for fly-tipping Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

Alhaurín el Grande Town Council has launched a campaign to control and monitor fly-tipping in the town. The campaign will be carried out during the months of January and February and will result in €300 fines for offenders.

Councillor Teresa Sánchez said, “This is a campaign to control and monitor the 33 points of uncontrolled dumping that currently exist in the municipality, which affect our town and public health.

In addition, the council has announced that during the month of January they will replace the opening of all the grey bins. “We have taken up the requests and complaints that the residents have been making due to the problem presented by the size of the openings of these containers, as they were not large enough to comfortably deposit the bags of rubbish“, explained the councillor.

With the replacement of these lids, the Town Hall hopes that residents will now be able to deposit their rubbish bags comfortably and correctly in the appropriate containers and so, together, maintain a much nicer and cleaner Alhaurín el Grande.