Former Premier League Referee, Mark Clattenburg enjoys Sunday at La Sala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:41

Mark Clattenburg at La Sala Photo: La Sala

On a Sunday in January , the lively atmosphere of La Sala Puerto Banus played host to none other than former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, during his latest visit to Marbella.

Mark was spotted immersing himself in the renowned ‘Sala Sundays’ tradition, surrounded by a lively group of family and friends. The occasion featured a delicious 2-course Sunday Roast, complete with all the traditional trimmings, accompanied by a welcome glass of champagne. The group immersed themselves in the atmospheric setting while enjoying the exceptional live music that La Sala Puerto Banus is famous for.

Former referee, Mark Clattenburg, has just featured in the new Gladiators; BBC’s reboot of the classic 1990s show. Clattenburg, who refereed the 2016 FA Cup, Champions League and European Championship finals, told the BBC that landing the job was, “one of the most amazing things I will do in my life”.