Former Premier League Referee, Mark Clattenburg enjoys Sunday at La Sala

Mark Clattenburg at La Sala
Photo: La Sala
Mark was spotted immersing himself in the renowned ‘Sala Sundays’ tradition, surrounded by a lively group of family and friends. The occasion featured a delicious 2-course Sunday Roast, complete with all the traditional trimmings, accompanied by a welcome glass of champagne. The group immersed themselves in the atmospheric setting while enjoying the exceptional live music that La Sala Puerto Banus is famous for.
Former referee, Mark Clattenburg, has just featured in the new Gladiators; BBC’s reboot of the classic 1990s show. Clattenburg, who refereed the 2016 FA Cup, Champions League and European Championship finals, told the BBC that landing the job was, “one of the most amazing things I will do in my life”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
