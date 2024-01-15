News Roundup for Costa Blanca North

By Linda Hall • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 16:15

TNR SCHEME: La Nucia volunteers trapped and sterilised 350 cats in 2023

3,000 fewer kittens La Nucia town hall allocated €20,000 last year to sterilising the municipality’s strays.

According to the Animal Protection department, approximately 3,000 kittens would have been born in 2024 without the town hall-funded Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) programme that was carried out in 2023.

More than 35 volunteers gave their time to locating and trapping a record 350 cats – 50 more than in 2022 – in La Nucia zones considered “conflictive” owing to their large feline populations and later monitoring the cats’ welfare.

Six veterinary clinics also collaborated with the scheme,

The Anima Protection department stressed owners’ obligation chip, worm, deflea and sterilise their cats, adding that local vets launched periodic awareness campaigns, offering special prices for La Nucia residents.

Officially a tourist municipality Alfaz is now one of the Valencian Community’s 39 Tourist Municipalities,

recognised by the Generalitat’s Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism department.

Amongst other advantages the town hall is now eligible for additional financing to compensate for the demands that tourism makes on the local economy.

“This will allow us to access new subsidies which will lead to improved services,” Alfaz’s Tourism councillor Luis Morant said.

Eleven Alicante municipalities received the coveted status in 2023, with 15 going to Castellon and 13 to Valencia.

All had to comply with specific requirements regarding their tourist population, available beds in hotels, tourist apartment sand campsites as well as the importance of tourism to the local economy.

Villajoyosa reshuffle La Vila is to have two new town hall departments covering Animal Welfare and Smart Municipality.

They will be headed by Carlos Soler and Pedro Ramis respectively, announced Villajoyosa’s mayor Maros Zaragoza who has also redistributed some departments.

Soler takes over Fisheries and Agriculture, formerly headed by Ramis while Rosa Llorca, currently in charge of Tourism and Commerce, takes on Industry which again was Ramis’s responsibility.

The Old Town department – again headed by Ramis – has been eliminated as Zaragoza maintained it was no longer necessary since the town hall functioned transversally and practically all departments were involved in this part of La Vila.

Some department names have been modified slightly, the mayor said. “After working in these fields for six months we are incorporating new programmes and elements to meet the real needs of the local community,” Zaragoza added. “This is necessary if we are to carry out our legislation strategy.”

New wheels CALPE’S Policia Local and the town hall’s General Services department are currently in the process of receiving new vehicles.

Those that have already arrived include a lorry with a basket lift that will be used by the town hall’s electricians, while an offroad pickup has been allocated to the Environment and Beaches department. A hybrid car has also been assigned to the Policia Local.

Over the coming weeks the town hall awaits arrival of a flatbed lorry, two vans and two three-seater vans for General Services Also on order are two electric motorcycles and two SUVs for the Policia Local which incorporate screens to separate the driver from passengers, plus a van equipped for taking witness statements.

All the vehicles have been leased for four years at a cost of €749,232.

Cold snap The night of January 12 was the Marina Alta’s coldest so far this winter.

Temperatures not only dropped to below freezing inland, where this is a regular winter occurrence, but also on the coast.

Both of Javea’s weather stations registered -1.2 degrees while Pla de Teulada’s dropped to -0.4 degrees. Meanwhile, the inland mountain area of Castell de Castells shivered more than any other Marina Alta municipality with -2.8 degrees.

Denia’s lowest temperature was recorded in La Xara with 4.5 degrees, which was slightly warmer than the 4.4 degrees registered in Pego or Ondara’s 4.2 degrees. Benissa’s nighttime temperature dropped to 4 while Gata and Pedreguer were rather colder with a respective 3.4 and 2.5 degrees.

Daytime temperatures were also the lowest to date, with the thermometer recording only 11 degrees by mid-morning in Javea’s Granadella area.