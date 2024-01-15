Pativel impasse in Gandia

By Linda Hall • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 14:00

L’AUIR BEACH: Currently protected by the Pativel law Photo credit: comunitatvalenciano.com

WITH changes in the regional government following the May 2023 elections, it seemed as the Pativel Law’s days could be numbered.

This law was introduced to prevent more construction on those sections of the Valencian Community coast that were not already developed or had received previously-approved planning permission.

In Gandia this affects l’Auir beach as far as the Xeraco boundary and Marenys de Rafalcaid but the outcome of a Supreme Court ruling on a case in Caceres suggests that there could be little chance of reversing Pativel.

Basing their arguments on Spain’s 2021 Climate Change and Ecological Transition Law, the Supreme Court judges declared that it was not possible to apply changes that implied “lessening or deteriorating” the environmental protection of land “except in fully justified and exceptional situations.”

Although the case in question was far away in Caceres, legal experts predict that the Supreme Court pronouncement holds good throughout Spain,, since the Climate Change and Ecological Transition legislation is a national law.