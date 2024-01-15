Plastic Pellets Pose Threat to Mediterranean Coastline

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 18:18

Plastic Pellet Warning Along Mediterranean Shores Image: Shutterstock/Images by KT

A researcher from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) warns that the Mediterranean coastline, including beaches in the Murcia region, may be affected by plastic pellets. Marinella Farré, from the Institute of Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDAEA), attributes the presence of these small plastic granules to losses during the loading of containers in ports, not linked to the recent spill affecting Galician and Cantabrian beaches. Farré emphasises that the Mediterranean faces this issue due to container loading practices causing losses that eventually reach the sea.

Importance of Prompt Collection to Prevent Environmental Spread

While Farré suggests that searching for plastic pellets from the ‘Toconao’ ship spill may not be relevant for Mediterranean beaches, she highlights the likelihood of finding granules from routine port activities or industries with river-based leaks. The pellets, not toxic but not harmless, have already reached the Basque Country from the ‘Toconao’ spill. Farré warns of possible further dispersion towards France and the UK, contingent on tides and weather conditions. Urging prompt collection to prevent further spread, she emphasises the importance of awareness, noting potential adverse effects on marine life such as blockages in the digestive systems of fish and birds.

For more Costa Calida news click here