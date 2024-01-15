Posidonia proviso for Denia beach-cleaning

By Linda Hall •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:48
NEW CONTRACT: Pepe Domenech discusses new beach-cleaning conditions
Photo credit: Denia town hall
The conditions for Denia’s beach-cleaning contract are due to be approved within days at an extraordinary general council meeting.
The 10-year, €11 million contract stipulates that the chosen company will be obliged to install a treatment plant for Posidonia seaweed combined with a store for beach-cleaning machinery and equipment.
This will be located in Calle Llac Maracaibo in Denia’s Estanyo Nord district, Beaches councillor Pepe Domenech explained.
Once the sand has been separated from the seaweed, this will be returned to beaches to assist their regeneration and halt erosion, he said
The Posidonia will later be processed for use in livestock farming and agriculture although this too can be returned to dune zones to form a natural barrier against coastal erosion.
Domenech also revealed that the high season, when beaches are cleaned and raked daily has been extended by two weeks, now beginning on June 1 and ending on September 30.
Once councillors have given the go-ahead and put the contract out to tender, bidders will have one month to present their offers.
