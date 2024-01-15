By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 14:12

Footpath that goes nowhere Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall has reported that work on another section of the coastal path which will run from Benamara to Playa de Baños, is well underway.

The Councillor for Development, Infrastructures and Tourism, Ana Velasco, explained that the works, which have an investment of over €300,000, will be completed during the month of February.

The path includes a 22 metre long wooden bridge over the Dos Hermanas stream which is expected to begin to be installed at the end of January. The works also include the construction of a 220-metre-long, 4-metre-wide cobblestone-type printed concrete pedestrian walkway, which will begin at the access to the beach via Calle Dorada.

However, one local resident who wanted to remain anonymous said, “I don’t see the point of this section as it doesn’t connect to anything. There’s no footpath at either end, it’s essentially a ‘road to nowhere’”.

Estepona Town Hall though said that with this new section, the coastal path project continues to make progress after the recent completion of another section on Cristo beach. This now means there is an uninterrupted route to be followed along more than 17 kilometres from Costa Natura to El Saladillo.

The Estepona coastal path is more than 90% complete, which means that there are more than 20 kilometres of coastline linked by these pedestrian sections.