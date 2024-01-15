Successful Ceramics in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 13:34

The creative students! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Many activities have been organised by the Local Council during the winter in Mojacar.

One such event was the highly anticipated Artistic Ceramics Workshop, which has been one of the most popular and successful in terms of participation of those held so far.

The Artistic Ceramics Workshop has been run by the prestigious teacher Jesus Gonzalez Clares, who has a degree in Fine Arts and is currently dedicated to the preservation and restoration of cultural assets. These assets include the heritage of the Alhambra, the Generalife and the San Miguel Church, all located in Granada. He is currently restoring the façade of Ubeda Town Hall in Jaen.

More than 20 students of all ages took part in this workshop, which consisted of two parts: one of pottery and another of 3D modelling. In the pottery section, each student was able to make a free piece, limited only by their imagination and the characteristics of the wheel. In 3D modelling one must work with the casting technique, an elementary and basic method for making sculptures in any subsequent material desired.

The result of this ceramics workshop has been thoroughly satisfactory, not only for the teacher and the Mojacar Council, but mainly for the students, who have expressed their interest in carrying on in the next session.