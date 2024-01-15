Two hectares of protected land deforested for illegal plantation

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 15:44

Illegal plantation discovered. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Nine individuals have been arrested in the Axarquia region of Malaga for their involvement in a large-scale marijuana cultivation operation.

A report published on Sunday, January 14, by the Guardia civil detailed how the group went to extreme lengths, and in the process deforested two hectares (20,000 square metres) of protected natural land in Sierra Almijara de Nerja, endangering the delicate ecosystem of the area.

Destructive cultivation on protected land

The individuals not only cleared the land but also constructed a water pond for irrigation, causing irreparable harm to the environment.

The group’s boldness even extended to the creation of a campsite within the protected area, where they processed and dried the marijuana plants they cultivated.

A dangerous drug laboratory

Operating with impunity, this criminal group ran a hazardous drug processing laboratory in one of their residences.

They used a technique called ‘BHO,’ which stands for Butane Hash Oil, known for its extreme danger due to the use of large quantities of gas. This method posed a significant risk of explosions and fires within the home.

Massive drug haul seized

During two separate searches in Nerja and Frigiliana, the Guardia Civil uncovered a staggering 1,700 kilograms of dried marijuana buds, neatly packaged in plastic bags, along with 20 kilograms of hashish resin.

In addition to this substantial drug haul, over €12,000 in cash, various weighing and vacuum packaging tools, and relevant documents were confiscated.

Additional evidence at the cultivation site

Further investigations at the makeshift camp next to the plantation revealed an additional 497 kilograms of dried marijuana buds, along with various supplies used for the cultivation and drying of the illegal drug.

International manhunt for fugitives

As the operation unfolds, four other members of the criminal group have managed to evade capture and fled the country. International arrest warrants have been issued in their pursuit.

The meticulous operation was executed by units of the Velez Malaga Guardia Civil Company.

This alarming incident raises questions about the extent of illegal drug cultivation and its environmental impact.

The authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice and curb the destructive practices that threaten Spain’s landscapes.