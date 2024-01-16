31 million passed through Palma

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 0:13

An aeroplane over Palma Credit: Shutterstock/1306713799

For an island with a population of one million, 31 million passengers is an incredible amount of travellers to pass through!

During the peak summer months, the airport on the island of Palma is one of the busiest airports in Europe. It has seen an eight per cent growth in traffic, as its number of passengers has now reached an all time record of 31 million. This figure shows the clear success of the tourist industry, as the island has a permanent population of just under one million.

Maurici Lucena, the Chairman and CEO of the Spanish Airport Authority, (AENA), explained that: “these record figures in air transport are fundamental for the economic and social development of Spain. We should all congratulate ourselves on them. Also the airlines that, like Aena, suffered the harsh consequences of the pandemic, and are now carrying more passengers than ever”.