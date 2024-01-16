Trending:

31 million passed through Palma

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 0:13

An aeroplane over Palma Credit: Shutterstock/1306713799

For an island with a population of one million, 31 million passengers is an incredible amount of travellers to pass through! 

During the peak summer months, the airport on the island of Palma is one of the busiest airports in Europe. It has seen an eight per cent growth in traffic, as its number of passengers has now reached an all time record of 31 million. This figure shows the clear success of the tourist industry, as the island has a permanent population of just under one million.

Maurici Lucena, the Chairman and CEO of the Spanish Airport Authority, (AENA), explained that: “these record figures in air transport are fundamental for the economic and social development of Spain. We should all congratulate ourselves on them. Also the airlines that, like Aena, suffered the harsh consequences of the pandemic, and are now carrying more passengers than ever”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading