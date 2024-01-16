By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 16:17

Alicante-Elche Airport Soars to New Heights: Records Historic 19.2% Increase. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has achieved a historic milestone by closing the year 2023 with 15,747,678 registered passengers.

This figure marks a remarkable 19.2 per cent increase compared to the annual balance of 2022.

This achievement surpasses the airport’s previous best record of 15,048,240 passengers in 2019.

Breaking down the passenger numbers for 2023, a total of 15,727,404 were commercial passengers.

Within this figure, 13,521,335 passengers travelled on international flights, experiencing a significant increase of 20.4 per cent compared to 2022.

Additionally, 2,206,069 passengers travelled on domestic flights, representing a growth of 12.8 per cent.

Maurici Lucena, President and CEO of Aena, emphasised the significance of these record figures for the economic and social development of Spain.

In terms of international traffic, the United Kingdom led the way with 5,439,533 travellers, followed by the Netherlands with 1,070,976, Germany with 895,707, Belgium with 876,010, and Norway with 771,762.

Regarding airport operations, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport managed a total of 100,547 flights in 2023, marking an 11.6 per cent increase compared to the movements recorded in 2022.

In December 2023, the airport experienced another record month, exceeding one million passengers for the first time in that month.

With 1,041,546 travellers in December, there was a growth of 22.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Additionally, the airport managed a total of 7,139 flights in December, reflecting an 18.1 per cent increase over the same month in the previous year.