Axarquía targets Central European tourists

Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair
AXARQUIA is set to boost its presence in the Central European market at the Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair 2024 in the Netherlands. Scheduled from January 11 to 14 in Utrecht, the event marks the beginning of the 2024 promotional agenda for the Axarquía Costa del Sol and the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Axarquía (APTA).
Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad Axarquía, emphasised the significance of the Dutch market, citing the substantial growth in arrivals at Málaga airport from the Netherlands. With a focus on sun and beach tourism, nature exploration, and caravan camping, the promotion aligns with the preferences of Dutch tourists.
APTA President Álvaro Hurtado highlighted the Netherlands’ interest in the region, revealing over 105,000 searches for Málaga-Costa del Sol airport between September and December. The objective at Vakantiebeurs is to showcase Axarquía Costa as a diverse, sustainable, and uniquely appealing destination, fostering connections with industry professionals and knowledge about market trends. The event is seen as pivotal for sustaining the region’s upward trajectory in attracting European tourists.
