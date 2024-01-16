By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 19:36

Calpe culinary prestige shines at Madrid Fusion Foods of Spain. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe.

Calpe City Council is set to make its debut appearance at Madrid Fusion Foods of Spain.

The even is one of the world’s most important gastronomic congresses, taking place from January 29 to 31 at IFEMA.

The municipality will be represented with the support of chefs from three Calpeine restaurants, each boasting a Michelin star: Rafa Soler from Audrey’s Restaurant, Jose Manuel de Miguel from Beat Restaurant, and Andrea Drago from Orobianco Calpee.

A meeting was hosted by the City Council to organise Calpe’s presence at the fair, where the chefs from local restaurants will engage in a “show cooking” featuring the star product, “Peix de Calpe” (Calpe’s fish).

The Fishermen’s Guild, playing a significant role in the centenary celebration of the entity, will contribute the bay’s own product to the initiative.

This effort, led by the Departments of Tourism, Economic Development, and Fisheries, aims to highlight that Calpe is the municipality in Spain with the most Michelin-starred restaurants.

Simultaneously, the initiative seeks to showcase the region’s distinctive products, such as the “Peix de Calpe.”

Present at the meeting, chefs Rafa Soler and Jose Manuel Miguel emphasised that “Calp is the destination with the most Michelin-starred restaurants per square metre.”