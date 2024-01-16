By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 17:19

Mountain Race Photo: Manilva Town Hall

Casares is preparing for its Mountain Race, a sporting event to enjoy nature and and the landscape.

Two weeks after the opening of the registration period there are already over 50 confirmed participants for the VII Carrera de Montaña de Casares, which will be held on March 30, again coinciding with Easter Saturday this year.

Anyone who wants to take part can still register at www.dorsalchip.es, where you can also consult the rules of the race. The registration period is open until March 22 or until the 475 places that the organisers have made available are filled.

Panoramic route

Organised by Sierra Bermeja Trails and Casares Town Council, it is designed as a sporting event to enjoy nature and the landscape, with a panoramic route which starts and finishes in the square of Casares.

The race has a similar route to the last editions, full of great views and crossing beautiful areas of the municipality such as Sierra Crestellina, Monte del Duque and Arroyo Hondo. There are three types of participation: two non-competitive races, the Pequetrail and the 14 kilometre “hiking” race, and the 21 kilometre competitive race.

Charity run

The event has a charitable nature, with €2 from each of the entries going to the Casares Memory School, which works with the elderly in the municipality.