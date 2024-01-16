Cycles take over Palma for a day

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 15:36

Promoting the 43rd Sant Sebastià Cycling Day Credit: Palma Council

Some 3,000 cyclists of all ages are going to take part in the 43rd Sant Sebastià Cycling Day which takes place on Saturday January 20, with cyclists setting off from Plaça de Santa Eulària at noon.

Drivers be aware

Registrations can be processed online at until January 19 at www.sportmaniacsbaleares.com or in person, on the day of the event from 9am to 11.30am in the tents located in Plaça de Cort and Carrer Conqueridor.

All participants will receive a race number and the ticket for the draw, which, in the case of cyclists who have applied on line they can be picked up at Son Moix, Germans Escalas, Son Hugo or the El Corte Inglés offices.

Once the race ribbon has been cut, the cyclists will cover a six-kilometre course that will run through the Parc de la Mar, the Avinguda Antoni Maura, the Rambla, the Camí de Jesús and Carrer Salvador Dalí until reaching the finishing line, located at the Palau d’Esports in Son Moix.

Have fun afterwards

There will be prizes, a raffle for all who finish and a play area for youngsters as well as Zumba dancing but if enjoying that, keep an eye out for bicycle thieves who may be attracted to the event likes bees around a honey pot.