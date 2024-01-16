Cycles take over Palma for a day

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 15:36
Promoting the 43rd Sant Sebastià Cycling Day
Credit: Palma Council
Some 3,000 cyclists of all ages are going to take part in the 43rd Sant Sebastià Cycling Day which takes place on Saturday January 20, with cyclists setting off from Plaça de Santa Eulària at noon.
Registrations can be processed online at until January 19 at www.sportmaniacsbaleares.com or in person, on the day of the event from 9am to 11.30am in the tents located in Plaça de Cort and Carrer Conqueridor.
All participants will receive a race number and the ticket for the draw, which, in the case of cyclists who have applied on line they can be picked up at Son Moix, Germans Escalas, Son Hugo or the El Corte Inglés offices.
Once the race ribbon has been cut, the cyclists will cover a six-kilometre course that will run through the Parc de la Mar, the Avinguda Antoni Maura, the Rambla, the Camí de Jesús and Carrer Salvador Dalí until reaching the finishing line, located at the Palau d’Esports in Son Moix.
There will be prizes, a raffle for all who finish and a play area for youngsters as well as Zumba dancing but if enjoying that, keep an eye out for bicycle thieves who may be attracted to the event likes bees around a honey pot.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.