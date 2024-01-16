From swimming pool to garden

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 14:19

Water from pools for irrigation Photo: Shutterstock / TheCatEmpire Studio

With the recent drought decree banning the refilling of swimming pools, many communities in Benalmadena have opted to empty their pools to supply water to the Cleaning, Parks and Gardens services.

With this initiative Benalmádena Town Hall can alleviate some of the consequences of the drought which also prohibits the use of drinking water for irrigation or street washing. This water, according to Councillor Juan Olea, will be used for extraordinary pressure cleaning and for irrigation of species at risk.

Several urbanisation administrative companies have notified the Town Hall that they plan to empty a swimming pool to carry out maintenance work and instead of losing this resource, the water was used by the Council.

The measures put in place by Benalmadena Town Hall have made it possible to save almost 1,500,000 cubic metres of water so far, thanks to the Drought Control Committee.