Fuengirola goes to Finland

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 14:57

Fuengirola at Matka Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola will reinforce its position in the Finnish tourism market at the Matka International Tourism Fair in Helsinki.

The Fuengirola delegation will be led by the Mayoress Ana Mula, the first Deputy Mayor, Rodrigo Romero, and the Councillor for Tourism himself, to promote Fuengirola in the Nordic market.

“We all know how important Fuengirola is in Finland and how important Finland is for Fuengirola. For this reason, from the Town Hall we give special importance to this first tourism fair of the year, with an attendance of seven people headed by the Mayor Ana Mula, Councillor, Rodrigo Romero, and myself as councillor for Tourism,” said José Luis Ponce.

Ponce went on to say that, “we are attending Matka with a full agenda as Finnish tourism, despite having lower figures in the rest of Spain, in Fuengirola has continued to grow which is the result of the work carried out at events such as the one we have in a few days at the International Tourism Fair in Helsinki”.