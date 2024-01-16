Fuengirola Town Council has installed smart bins 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 14:07

Intelligent waste bins Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Council has installed intelligent litter bins to optimise the waste collection service in different parts of the city.

The new equipment compacts the rubbish and notifies the cleaning service when it is full so that the contents can be removed. This innovative solution reduces by more than 85 per cent the number of trips to remove the waste that citizens deposit.

This was announced by the Mayor, Ana Mula, together with the councillor responsible for this municipal area, Carmen Díaz and Isabel González, Councillor for Innovation, in the Plaza de la Hispanidad where the first bins were located.

“We continue to make progress in our smart city model with the installation of these new and innovative litter bins in different neighbourhoods of Fuengirola”, said Mayor, Ana Mula. “These devices, which can be seen in other cities in Spain and around the world, offer advantages, such as compacting the waste we deposit in them. This means that we reduce the number of times that operators have to empty them”, she added.

These new devices have a system that generates alerts to the service when they are 80 per cent full by means of a computer programme that sends an e-mail to the department in question, and maintains the alerts until they are empty.

All of this improves the image of overflowing waste bins. “We continue to consolidate our position as an intelligent municipality that uses new technologies to improve the well-being and quality of life of its residents”, concluded the Mayor.