Healthcare changes for Gandia

By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 9:00

MARCIANO GOMEZ on his recent visit to Gandia’s Francesc de Borja hospital Photo credit: gva.es

Gandia’s new €20 million Rois de Corella primary healthcare centre, is scheduled to open in February.

Marciano Gomez, who heads the regional government’s Health department confirmed the date on a recent to the city’s Francesc de Borja hospital to see firsthand the changes introduced to improve the regional health service’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Talking to the local media, Gomez criticised the previous regional government’s progress, or lack of it, with the Rois de Corella centre and the “infrastructure chaos” he had inherited.

The health centre would open, Gomez stressed, “out of public interest over and above poorly-executed management.”

What mattered most to him, the Health chief added, was providing Gandia residents with quality care.

Once opened, the new centre with its three buildings will bring gradual changes for Gandia residents.

The Public Health Centre will relocate from Calle Duc Carles de Borja in one of the buildings, while the Rehabilitation and Mental Health department is to be housed in another.

The third building will accommodate the primary care centre with continuous medical attention.