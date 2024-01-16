Luxury items seized in Torrevieja auction scam

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 16:30

One of the fake items seized by police. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A couple in Torrevieja, Spain, has been apprehended by the National Police for their involvement in a scheme to sell counterfeit luxury goods at auctions.

The duo, a Ukrainian woman and an Austrian man managed to infiltrate renowned auction houses across different Spanish provinces, offering high-quality counterfeit products that closely resembled genuine luxury items.

Details of the investigation were published on Tuesday, January 16, the National Police operation involved eight bags, a belt, and four pairs of sunglasses, with prices ranging from €2,000 to €10,000.

Suspicion was first raised in September 2023 when a prestigious auction house in Madrid noticed irregularities in the sale of four bags from well-known luxury brands.

These discrepancies included certificates of authenticity, packaging, and sewing finishes that did not match the original brands’ standards. Subsequent analysis by the Scientific Police confirmed the bags were indeed counterfeit.

The investigation led authorities to identify the Ukrainian woman and Austrian man, who lived in Torrevieja, Alicante.

‘Authentic’ fakes

The couple went to great lengths to enhance the realism of their fake products, even replicating the certificates of authenticity issued by the luxury brands.

This made it exceedingly challenging to distinguish their counterfeits from genuine items, allowing them to evade the authenticity checks implemented by auction houses and successfully sell their products as authentic.

In December, law enforcement arrested the pair and conducted a search of their residence, resulting in the seizure of eight bags, four sunglasses, and a belt, all prepared for sale. Additionally, three labels and a lanyard bearing luxury brand logos were found.

The starting bid for these fake items ranged from €2,000 to €10,000, potentially causing damages to the brands in excess of €50,000.

Auction houses fooled

Further investigations revealed that the couple’s scam extended to an auction house in Barcelona, where two luxury brand bags were received.

Expert examinations by the respective firms uncovered discrepancies between the counterfeit items and their authentic counterparts. Consequently, the articles were seized and sent for further expert evaluation, with an expert report currently pending.

Authorities later discovered that this same tactic had been deployed in yet another auction house.

The arrests highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods employed by counterfeiters, who not only produce high-quality replicas but also mimic the authentication documents issued by luxury brands.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to ensure the protection of consumers and the reputation of these renowned brands.