Marbella’s ‘Mediterranean Park’ nears completion

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 13:53

Mediterranean Park nearly finished photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella City Council will complete the Parque del Mediterráneo before the summer.

The Parque del Mediterráneo, which is located in the Pinillo area, has seen an investment of €2.4 million. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the site together with the councillor for Works, Diego López, and said that,”important legal work was carried out to recover some 50,000 square kilometres of land which was given in concession to third parties during the Gil era for the development of a commercial area and which we wanted to take back for the use and enjoyment of the citizens”.

The completed project will provide the largest beach sports facility in Andalucia with sand courts for football, volleyball and handball and which will allow local clubs to compete in official competitions and international championships.

Councillor López explained that, “a total of 2,900 cubic metres of special silica sand has been brought from the Cadiz town of San José del Valle, to comply with the regulations of the various Spanish federations and FIFA“. The park, which is connected to the Paseo Marítimo, will have paths, an auditorium and a parking area with more than 260 parking spaces, however the planting of a series of trees which was planned, has been delayed due to the current irrigation restrictions.