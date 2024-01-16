Mural in Almeria nominated for best in the world

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 19:04

The nominated mural Credit: Facebook/Moxaico

A mural, created by the Almeria artist Moxaico, has been nominated for the best in the world during 2023.

The murals that have been selected as the best of 2023 come from the classifications carried out monthly by the Instagram network of the Street Art Cities community, an organisation that highlights more than 51,500 artistic works spread across 1,444 cities around the world. At the end of each year, the chosen best of each month compete to be the best of the year.

“The fact of being nominated among the best 50 murals in the world is already a great recognition for my work, and very gratifying on a personal level”, stated the Almeria artist, Moxaico about the nomination. She described her work as: “an allegory of the Virgin and Jesus, a reflection of the divinity and devotion I have towards my light.”

Voting, which is done through an online public survey on the Street Art Cities platform website, will be open until January 31 through the link https://streetartcities.com/awards/2023 .

To vote for Moxaico’s work, simply enter the link; choose the Mexaico mural in the first category; Choose your favourite murals in the following two categories and finish the process by indicating an email to which you will send a confirmation request.