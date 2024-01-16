Panto Fun in Camposol

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 12:41

Cloud9’s Panto: Charitable magic Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

FANTASTIC amateur dramatics group Cloud9 is gearing up for their upcoming performance of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk A Giant of a Panto’ with rehearsals in full swing. Known for its entertaining productions, Cloud9 has a heartwarming tradition of giving back to the community after each show. This year, they have chosen Age Concern as one of the fortunate recipients of their charitable donations.

Dive Into the Details

The pantomime promises a delightful experience for the audience, filled with laughter and enchanting moments. Those interested in attending can still grab tickets at a reasonable €7 each. The performances are scheduled for January 25, 26, and 27 at 7 pm, with a matinee show on Sunday, January 28 at 3 pm. The venue is the La Molata Social Centre just 10 minutes from Camposol.

All for a Good Cause

Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy a wonderful show while supporting a good cause! Secure your tickets for Cloud9’s Jack and the Beanstalk today.

