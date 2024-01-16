Property lottery may be flawed

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 11:53

Villa prize in Omaze Mallorca draw Credit: Omaze UK

Having expanded from the USA to the UK, Omaze has been running a series of property lotteries offering houses and additional financial bonuses to British gamblers.

They support the promotion with extensive TV advertising and make a point of saying that part of the proceeds will be given to UK charities and in this case an Alzheimer’s charity.

A chance to win a Mallorcan villa

Up until now their properties have been situated in the UK but in December they branched out offering a villa in Mallorca, valued by them at €3.5 million as the prize.

The lottery however is only open to UK residents and this could become a major problem for them as it appears that the Mayor of Selva, where the villa is situated has approached the Mallorcan authorities asking whether it is legal to refuse to allow Mallorcans, or indeed Spanish residents on the mainland from entering.

The matter is now being reviewed to see whether Omaze’s actions are in breach of Spanish or EU law.