Property lottery may be flawed

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 11:53
Villa prize in Omaze Mallorca draw
Credit: Omaze UK
Having expanded from the USA to the UK, Omaze has been running a series of property lotteries offering houses and additional financial bonuses to British gamblers.
They support the promotion with extensive TV advertising and make a point of saying that part of the proceeds will be given to UK charities and in this case an Alzheimer’s charity.
Up until now their properties have been situated in the UK but in December they branched out offering a villa in Mallorca, valued by them at €3.5 million as the prize.
The lottery however is only open to UK residents and this could become a major problem for them as it appears that the Mayor of Selva, where the villa is situated has approached the Mallorcan authorities asking whether it is legal to refuse to allow Mallorcans, or indeed Spanish residents on the mainland from entering.
The matter is now being reviewed to see whether Omaze’s actions are in breach of Spanish or EU law.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.