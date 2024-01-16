Shop window winners receive prizes

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 13:41
The happy winners displaying their vouchers
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
More than 500 businesses based in the part forana (Mallorca excluding Palma) took part in the Christmas Window Contest, promoted by the Consell de Mallorca, in association with the two employers’ associations, AFEDECO and PIMECO.
The three most successful window displays saw the business owners receiving gift vouchers to the value of €1,000, €500 and €250 to spend with other local businesses as the promotion was intended to boost local sales.
The first prize, of €1,000, went to Art i Vases, an Arta based business all things needed by painters such as frames and paints and their window featured the Nativity with moving parts made in miniature.
The second prize of €500 euros, went to Imprenta Muro a printing and office supplies company based in Muro and all of their decoration was made from recycled material and the cardboard boxes received with orders.
The last of the prizes, worth €250 went to Neumoix Manacor store with its figure of the Three Wise Men, made from cardboard boxes in which baby seats were received.
Although these prizes were in vouchers, shops across Mallorca do still accept cash.
