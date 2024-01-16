 Spain: Highest number of Monkeypox cases in Europe

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 19:41

Monkeypox vaccine. Credit: Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

Monkeypox, a viral infection causing a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, and fever, has been a cause for concern in Europe, with Spain leading in reported cases.

In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the international emergency related to the monkeypox outbreak initially declared in July 2022.

However, since then, a startling 26,568 cases have been documented within the European Union, with Spain registering the highest number, at 7,752 cases, according to the latest report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and WHO.

The Monkeypox virus

The monkeypox virus (MPXV), part of the Poxviridae family’s Orthopoxvirus genus, shares its lineage with smallpox, cowpox, and vaccinia.

First discovered in Denmark in 1958 among research monkeys, the first human case emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person and occasionally from animals to humans, gradually gaining prominence in Central, Eastern, and Western Africa following the global eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the cessation of smallpox vaccinations worldwide.

Recent surge in cases

Since the November 2023 report, 472 additional cases have surfaced across 19 countries and regions, with 138 of them reported in the past four weeks, including 141 cases in Spain over the last three months and 68 in the past four weeks.

Demographics and impact

The majority of cases in Europe were among individuals aged 31 to 40 (39 per cent) and predominantly male (98 per cent).

Strikingly, among cases with known sexual orientation, 96 per cent identified as men who have sex with men. Additionally, 38 per cent of cases with known serological status were HIV positive.

Most patients presented with a skin rash (95 per cent) and systemic symptoms like fever, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, or headaches (68 per cent).

Hospitalisations occurred in 7 per cent of cases, with 288 requiring clinical attention. Tragically, eight cases led to ICU admissions, and seven people with monkeypox have lost their lives.

Other affected countries

Following Spain, France reported 4,171 cases, the United Kingdom 3,875 cases, Germany 3,800 cases, and the Netherlands 1,287 cases.

The surge in monkeypox cases in Europe calls for continued vigilance and public health measures to contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable populations.