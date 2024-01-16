Spain: Number one for remote-working Brits

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 10:16

Digital nomad on the beach. Credit: simona pilolla 2/Shutterstock.com

According to Nebeus’ 2023 study on remote work trends, Spain emerges as the top dream destination for UK professionals seeking a better quality of life.

With 46 per cent of British professionals considering relocating for remote work, the survey sheds light on this trend.

Remote work growing in UK

In 2023, 44 per cent of British people embraced remote work, a trend echoed globally. Not only does it trim down commuting expenses, but it also opens doors to work from new countries.

Nebeus conducted a survey of 400 UK professionals, exploring their attitudes towards remote work abroad, with a focus on financial aspects.

Spain leads the way

For UK nationals seeking relocation for a better quality of life, one country stands out as the preferred destination for remote work, with 22 per cent choosing Spain as their first option

The United States received 19 per cent of the votes and France in third place with 13 per cent. The report revealed the other placings: Portugal, 6 per cent; Southeast Asia 5 per cent and Latin America, 3 per cent.

Spain’s allure lies in its blend of tradition and modernity, warm ambiance, and relaxed lifestyle. According to the survey’s findings, the most popular Spanish regions among UK remote workers are Barcelona, 14 per cent; Valencia, 7 per cent and Madrid, 5 per cent.

Unveiling the Digital Nomad Visa

Surprisingly, 89 per cent of respondents are unaware of Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, designed to enable remote work without changing jobs.

This lack of awareness highlights the need for better promotion of this visa, offering flexibility while enjoying Spain’s benefits and retaining UK employment.

Concerns and considerations

When contemplating a move to Spain, respondents expressed their concerns about healthcare costs, language difficulties, and the cost of living and leaving loved ones behind.

Fifty-three per cent of those who participated stated language difficulties to be their primary concern. This was a particular worry for those in Scotland and the East of England both at 62 per cent and Yorkshire, 58 per cent.

Regarding finances, 51 per cent believe their spending power would match or exceed that in the UK. Londoners, in particular, expect a higher spending power in Spain, with the cost of living in mind.

Interestingly, higher-income individuals are less inclined to move abroad, possibly due to tax considerations or job seniority. Those with mid-range salaries are the most willing to relocate for remote work.

Parents are more hesitant to work remotely abroad, concerned about their children’s wellbeing, schooling, and leaving friends behind. Non-parents are more open to the idea.

Nebeus’ survey reflects a growing interest in remote work abroad among UK professionals, emphasising the need for accurate information about digital work visas and addressing linguistic, financial, and cultural challenges.

As the working landscape evolves, remote work is becoming an increasingly viable option, reshaping careers and lifestyles.