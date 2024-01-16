By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 13:59

Sunflower charity campaign Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos Town Hall is helping Cudeca’s ‘Sunflower Movement’.

Councillor for Social Welfare of the Torremolinos Town Council, Gloria Manoja, together with the medical director, manager and co-founder of Cudeca, Marisa Martín, have launched a campaign campaign ‘Movimiento Girasol: energía para añadir vida a los días’ (Sunflower Movement: energy to add life to the days).

“Cudeca is a non-profit foundation dedicated to the specialised care of people with advanced and terminal illnesses, completely free of charge. We want to help them in this campaign, which is the most important of all their fundraising campaigns throughout the year. The aim is to raise €250,000 this year, which is necessary to maintain two home care teams and their vehicles”, explained the councillor.

Marisa Martín said that, “in Torremolinos alone, from an average of 50 patients that we had each year, we are now at 80 or 90 patients, not only for cancer, but also for other illnesses”.

Donations can be made through the website www.movimientogirasol.org which will enable the care of an average of 400 patients per year, supporting more than 800 relatives/caregivers.

“We need everyone, to the extent that they can, to log on to the Cudeca Foundation website, and any amount adds up. No one should be ashamed to donate €5, €10 or €20 euros, because it all adds up”, added Martín.