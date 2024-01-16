Trending:

This week’s news in brief from Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 17:37

President of Aspanob Jaime Coll receives the cheque Credit: Aspanob Facebook

Catch up with some of the more interesting snippets of information from Mallorca.

Cheque received

THE Children’s Cancer Charity Aspanob was pleased to receive a cheque for €10,775.04 from El Corte Inglés collected over the Christmas period thanks to donations from those having photographs of Santa’s house and the Royal Postmen bringing the total received since 2010 to more than €130,000.

More water

ALTHOUGH Mallorca is not out of the woods as yet as far as drought is concerned, a combination of rain and snow over the previous week has helped bring the two reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains to an average capacity of almost 42 per cent.

Brighter path

THE Palma Council has installed 32 new streetlights on the bike lane on Carrer Jacint Verdaguer on route to the roundabout that gives access to the Son Fuster industrial estate. It took two weeks to put in the 32 LED lights at a cost of €33,000.

Rising prices

REASONABLY priced housing has always been a problem in Mallorca and latest figures from the College of Registrars confirm that prices in the Balearics as a whole have risen by 55 per cent in the past five years and that is likely to continue due to shortage of stock.

Cars return

PRESSURE from opposition political parties has meant that the Manacor Council has reluctantly decided to reopen the Plaça del Cós so that vehicle traffic will once again have access to the area which means that it will be  impossible to relocate the Monday market there.

Pre-school

A NEW kindergarten is to be built in Marratxi at a cost of just under €5 million and it should be ready to accept its first children within the next 15 months. There will be spaces for 134 youngsters aged up to three years old.

