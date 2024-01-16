This week’s news in brief from Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 17:37
President of Aspanob Jaime Coll receives the cheque
Credit: Aspanob Facebook
Catch up with some of the more interesting snippets of information from Mallorca.
THE Children’s Cancer Charity Aspanob was pleased to receive a cheque for €10,775.04 from El Corte Inglés collected over the Christmas period thanks to donations from those having photographs of Santa’s house and the Royal Postmen bringing the total received since 2010 to more than €130,000.
ALTHOUGH Mallorca is not out of the woods as yet as far as drought is concerned, a combination of rain and snow over the previous week has helped bring the two reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains to an average capacity of almost 42 per cent.
THE Palma Council has installed 32 new streetlights on the bike lane on Carrer Jacint Verdaguer on route to the roundabout that gives access to the Son Fuster industrial estate. It took two weeks to put in the 32 LED lights at a cost of €33,000.
REASONABLY priced housing has always been a problem in Mallorca and latest figures from the College of Registrars confirm that prices in the Balearics as a whole have risen by 55 per cent in the past five years and that is likely to continue due to shortage of stock.
PRESSURE from opposition political parties has meant that the Manacor Council has reluctantly decided to reopen the Plaça del Cós so that vehicle traffic will once again have access to the area which means that it will be impossible to relocate the Monday market there.
A NEW kindergarten is to be built in Marratxi at a cost of just under €5 million and it should be ready to accept its first children within the next 15 months. There will be spaces for 134 youngsters aged up to three years old.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
