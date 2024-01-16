Tiktok star loves Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 9:21

The beautiful beach in Almeria Credit:Shutterstock/1822429397

“IT has some of the most beautiful beaches I have seen in my life”, is how one famous TikTok star said about Almeria.

Popular user, BellaVidaSpain defines herself as an “American with a Spanish heart.” She has more than 10,000 followers on the social media platform and usually uploads videos showing her daily life in Seville, where she lives, and the differences between Spanish and American culture.

However, in late December of 2023 she decided to take a road trip to Almeria, and was astounded at what she found. In one of her videos, that has now gone viral with more than 10,000 views, the American girl admits to having fallen in love with Andalucia and everything it has to offer.

In her video she says: “I am an American living in Spain and I just took a trip from Seville to Almeria and I am still amazed. Everyone who knows me knows that I am in love with Andalucia, but this place surprises me more and more.”

During her journey she crossed the Tabernas desert and ended in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park. This is where she says that she found “one of the most beautiful beaches I have ever seen in my life,” and has made a promise to herself and her followers that she will soon return!