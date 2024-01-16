By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 17:18

Valencian Community Unveils 'Mediterranean Attitude' at Fitur. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.

The Valencian Community is gearing up for the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) with the motto “Mediterranean Attitude.”

The regional stand, spanning over 2,000 square meters, will showcase the diverse tourism brands within the Valencian region.

The design will feature white and blue colours, symbolising the Mediterranean, with three main islands and attached spaces for provincial boards, municipalities, festivals, companies, associations, and tourism products.

The investment for the Valencian presence at Fitur amounts to €1.2M, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The stand is not only designed for Fitur but will also be used for other national and international events throughout the year.

The Valencian Community aims to highlight its diversity, sustainability, accessibility, and competitive offerings in various tourism sectors.

With over 500 co-exhibitors, the Valencian stand is expected to make a significant impact at Fitur.

The regional department has organised a comprehensive agenda, including presentations, tastings, showcookings, and meetings with key stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The goal is to enhance competitiveness and business opportunities for the Valencian tourism sector in 2024.