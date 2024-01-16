Velez-Malaga’s rural investment

By Catherine McGeer •
: Enhancing Rural Landscapes and Access
Image: Shutterstock/ Caron Badkin
THE Agriculture Department of Vélez-Málaga is set to enhance rural infrastructure across various locations within the municipality. Six specific points are earmarked for these renovations, backed by a budget of €376,067.02, funded through the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program (PFEA).
Councillor Jesús María Claros elaborated on the impending initiatives aimed at improving rural infrastructure and tree repopulation across Vélez-Málaga. ‘We’re focusing on enhancing various rural pathways and reforesting areas in Vélez-Málaga that urgently require attention. Specifically, we’ll be working on six points: Calle Loma Mesías (two sections of 185 and 35 metres),Calle Collado (208 metres), Calle Venta (160 metres), Calle Las Maderas (100 and 90 metres), Calle Cañada Parra (162 and 30 metres), and La Pola Estate,’ explained the Agriculture Councillor.
‘These endeavours are expected to span nine months, engaging up to 17 workers. The total cost, €376,067.02, is covered by PFEA. Of this budget, €123,423.07 will be allocated to machinery and materials, while €252,643.95 will go toward labour costs,’ added Claros.
Furthermore, Councillor Jesús María Claros emphasised, ‘The primary goal is repairing public pathways to ensure continued accessibility, considering their deterioration over time. Additionally, we’ll be reforesting trees in the municipal La Pola Estate.’
