Yellow weather warning for Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 19:53

Yellow weather warning Credit: Shutterstock/79376425

The region of Almeria is currently on a yellow weather alert that will extend to Wednesday, January 17.

According to the current forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Almeria will experience heavy rain and strong winds for the next few days. Wind is expected from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and measuring at force 7.

On Wednesday, January 17 the entire region will be under several weather warnings. From 10am until midnight the yellow alert will be activated in the capital and the regions of Poniente, Nacimiento, Campo de Tabernas, Valle del Almanzora, Los Velez and Levante. Maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are expected and residents who need to travel are advised to do so with caution.