Yellow weather warning for Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 19:53
Yellow weather warning
Credit: Shutterstock/79376425
The region of Almeria is currently on a yellow weather alert that will extend to Wednesday, January 17.
According to the current forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Almeria will experience heavy rain and strong winds for the next few days. Wind is expected from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and measuring at force 7.
On Wednesday, January 17 the entire region will be under several weather warnings. From 10am until midnight the yellow alert will be activated in the capital and the regions of Poniente, Nacimiento, Campo de Tabernas, Valle del Almanzora, Los Velez and Levante. Maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are expected and residents who need to travel are advised to do so with caution.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.