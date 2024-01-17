Alicante Airport Bus Service Boosts Connectivity.

By Anna Ellis •
Bus company, Vectalia, has now increased its service on the route connecting Alicante with Miguel Hernandez Airport.
On weekdays (Monday to Saturday), Line C6 now boasts buses departing from Plaza del Mar to the airport every 20 minutes during the day, running from 6:30:00.AM to 10:50:00.PM
This modification allows for two additional buses compared to the previous schedule.
The return route from the airport operates with the same frequency, departing from 7:10.AM to 11:30.PM
On weekends, buses from Plaza del Mar will start at 6:20.AM and conclude at 10:30.PM, while departures from the airport will span from 7:00.AM to 11:10.PM.
The interval between buses remains consistent at twenty minutes.
Additionally, the night schedule will see buses departing every hour, commencing from Plaza del Mar at 11:20.PM until 5:20.AM
The return leg begins at 12:00.AM and concludes at 6:00.AM
These nighttime services are available daily, providing transportation options for passengers arriving at the terminal during the night hours and offering an alternative to taxi services.
Company sources have indicated that peak hours are typically between 9:00.AM to 1:00.PM and 4:00.PM to 8:00.PM from Monday to Saturday.
