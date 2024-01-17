By Anna Ellis •
Anticipation builds for prestigious international Cyclocross World Cup. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The countdown is underway for the Cyclocross World Cup stage taking place in Benidorm on January 21.
The event will be held at Foietes and El Moralet parks for the second time, aiming to attract at least 15,000 fans and top figures in the world of cyclocross.
Benidorm’s mayor, Toni Pérez, expressed that the Cyclocross World Cup is a significant promotional event for the city and expects it to be a great success once again.
In preparation for the event, Foietes Park and the El Moralet Park pine forest will be closed from January 15 to 23, primarily for security reasons during the circuit’s construction.
Road traffic on Avenida de la Libertad, Avenida 9 d’Octubre, Calle Ciudad Deportiva and the northern roundabout will also be affected by closures from January 19 to 22.
The Guillermo Amor Sports City car park will be closed from January 19 to 23.
The Cyclo-cross World Cup is a prestigious international competition in cyclo-cross organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).
It spans an entire season and includes various categories such as Men Elite, Women Elite, Men Under 23, Women Under 23, and Men Junior.
The World Cup is distinct from the World Championship, which is a single-day race awarding the winner a coveted rainbow jersey.
The competition typically features races in Europe, but there have been efforts to expand its reach.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
