Be the difference: Camposol’s F.A.S.T team hosts health and recruitment fayre

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:55

Unlock a world of health and community care Image: fast2016.org

IN a bid to enhance community safety, the First Response First Aid team (FAST) on Camposol, comprised of dedicated volunteers, is organising a Health and Recruitment Fayre on Saturday, January 20, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Camposol Clubhouse in Sector C.

Join in at the Health and Recruitment Fayre

While FAST does not aim to replace professional ambulance services, it plays a crucial role in providing vital first-aid support during the critical time between an accident and the arrival of an ambulance.

The event promises a morning filled with fun and information on various health aspects, both physical and mental, alongside fitness and well-being. Attendees can enjoy performances by the Harlequin Rock Choir and participate in a chair-based exercise session (comfy clothes are recommended). Representatives from different organisations, including the Samaritans, will be available to discuss their services.

Make a Mark: Your Chance to Contribute to Community Safety

Importantly, FAST responders will be present to provide information on how individuals can contribute as volunteers, urgently needed to bolster their response team. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, engage, and potentially make a difference in your community.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here