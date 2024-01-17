Trending:

Be the difference: Camposol’s F.A.S.T team hosts health and recruitment fayre

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:55

Unlock a world of health and community care Image: fast2016.org

IN a bid to enhance community safety, the First Response First Aid team (FAST) on Camposol, comprised of dedicated volunteers, is organising a Health and Recruitment Fayre on Saturday, January 20, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Camposol Clubhouse in Sector C.

Join in at the Health and Recruitment Fayre

While FAST does not aim to replace professional ambulance services, it plays a crucial role in providing vital first-aid support during the critical time between an accident and the arrival of an ambulance.

The event promises a morning filled with fun and information on various health aspects, both physical and mental, alongside fitness and well-being. Attendees can enjoy performances by the Harlequin Rock Choir and participate in a chair-based exercise session (comfy clothes are recommended). Representatives from different organisations, including the Samaritans, will be available to discuss their services.

Make a Mark: Your Chance to Contribute to Community Safety

Importantly, FAST responders will be present to provide information on how individuals can contribute as volunteers, urgently needed to bolster their response team. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, engage, and potentially make a difference in your community.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading