By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 15:07

Benidorm introduces new park-and-ride facility. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

The new park and ride on Avenida Bernat de Sarria Avenue in Benidorm is now operational.

Located on Calle Ciudad Real, this free parking facility aims to decongest parking in the area and serve users of the health centre, hospital, sports facilities, and the market.

The parking area covers 16,581.18 square metres and has a capacity for 662 vehicles.

Benidorm already has nearly 40 park-and-ride facilities throughout the municipality, providing over 8,000 parking spaces.

The recent addition includes the creation of a roundabout at the intersection of Avenida Bernat de Sarria and Calle Ciudad Real, contributing to improved road safety and mobility.

According to the Councillor for Mobility, this new facility will cater to the needs of the Rincón de Loix area, responding to the current demand and anticipating future requirements, especially with the upcoming construction of the new health centre in the vicinity.

The parking spaces are strategically located for residents, visitors, and those working in the area, providing a convenient and well-equipped facility.