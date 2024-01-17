Benidorm pays tribute to the National Police

By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:02

Benidorm Pays Tribute to National Police. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm / Facebook.

On January 13, a commemorative event at El Castell de Benidorm marked the 200th anniversary of the founding of the National Police.

The event was organised to recognise the history and daily work of the officials in ensuring security and freedoms in the country.

The event included a review of the police formation, the raising of the flag of Spain, and speeches expressing gratitude and recognition.

Ceferino Serrano Torres, the local commissioner, thanked Mayor Toni Pérez for the collaboration and support in organising the event.

The mayor conveyed the city’s admiration, affection, appreciation, recognition, and respect for the National Police, expressing pride in the services they provide to the city.

The mayor emphasised the special role of the National Police in Benidorm, reinforcing the security environment for residents and tourists.

He acknowledged the fruitful relationship that has existed for more than 60 years since the first temporary Police Detachment arrived in Benidorm in 1963.

The event concluded with a tribute to national police officers who died in service and the rendition of the National Police anthem.