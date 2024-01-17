By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 16:11

Benidorm takes the lead in beach maintenance. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

Benidorm City Council collected over 540 tons of waste from the city’s sandy beaches and the strip of sea closest to the coast in 2023.

The data underscores the city’s commitment to beach maintenance throughout the year.

Benidorm is one of the few Spanish cities that keeps all beach services, including cleaning and rescue and lifeguard services, active year-round.

The cleaning workforce consists of 28 workers and various machinery, including screeners, tractors, and other vehicles.

During the low season, 13 workers, four drivers, a mechanic, a foreman, and a manager handle manual cleaning of the beaches in the morning and machinery at night.

The Councilor for Beaches, Monica Gomez, pointed out that, along with the manual and mechanical work that is carried out on the sand, in the high season months the cleaning of beaches is also reinforced by the sea, by means of a pelican boat to prevent plastics and other types of waste from the sea ends up reaching the coast.

This boat, which operates during the months of June, July and August, collected a total of 110 kilograms of rubbish: 30, 30 and 50, respectively.