By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 16:11
Benidorm takes the lead in beach maintenance. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm
Benidorm City Council collected over 540 tons of waste from the city’s sandy beaches and the strip of sea closest to the coast in 2023.
The data underscores the city’s commitment to beach maintenance throughout the year.
Benidorm is one of the few Spanish cities that keeps all beach services, including cleaning and rescue and lifeguard services, active year-round.
The cleaning workforce consists of 28 workers and various machinery, including screeners, tractors, and other vehicles.
During the low season, 13 workers, four drivers, a mechanic, a foreman, and a manager handle manual cleaning of the beaches in the morning and machinery at night.
The Councilor for Beaches, Monica Gomez, pointed out that, along with the manual and mechanical work that is carried out on the sand, in the high season months the cleaning of beaches is also reinforced by the sea, by means of a pelican boat to prevent plastics and other types of waste from the sea ends up reaching the coast.
This boat, which operates during the months of June, July and August, collected a total of 110 kilograms of rubbish: 30, 30 and 50, respectively.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.