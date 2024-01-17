By Anna Ellis •
Benidorm's drawing contest invites young artists to capture festival spirit. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm
The Barqueta School Drawing and Painting Contest in Benidorm, now celebrating its twenty-first birthday, is inviting primary school students to submit drawings.
Each student can submit a maximum of one work, and each educational centre can choose up to ten works for the competition.
The deadline for making the drawings is currently open, and another period will be open from February 19 to 23 for the centres to send the works to La Barqueta.
The selected works will be exhibited from March 1 to 15, and on March 15, at 6:00.PM the awards ceremony will take place in the City Hall Assembly Hall.
The winners will be published in the Festes Majors Patronals program, and the three educational centres with the highest participation will receive prizes.
The contest aims to showcase the perspectives of children on Benidorm‘s festivals, providing a variety of viewpoints on the local cultural events.
The organisers expressed their hopes for the contest to continue for many years, maintaining its significance in the community.
