Business 1st charity golf day

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 12:58

On Friday, February 2, Costa Del Sol networking group, Business 1st, will hold an exciting event for any golfers, business owners, or community members in the area.

Business 1st is a networking group that was first founded by British woman Sam Campbell back in January 2009. On the 9th of this month they celebrated their 15 year anniversary, and Sam looked back on how far the group has come.

Euro Weekly News spoke to this fantastic female founder, who told us that the idea began as a way to connect business owners in the area, focusing on meeting early in the morning so as not to impact one’s working day. From just a few people meeting in 2009, Business 1st now has three networking groups along the coast: La Cala de Mijas, a group that EWN is proudly a part of, Marbella, and Fuengirola, which was started last May. A total of 60 business and self employed bosses are now part of this incredible networking circle.

This golfing event on February 2 was inspired by the constant aim of Business 1st to not only help residents with their work, but also give back to a community where they feel lucky to live. Sam told EWN that: “we are passionate about helping those who need it on the Costa Del Sol. We are extremely fortunate to live here and it’s not just about making money for ourselves and our members, we also want to give back”. The charity that this event will be in aid of is ‘debra – the butterfly skin charity’. Sam explained that she chose this charity as it is smaller and less known.

The day will begin at 9.30 am on Friday, February 2, and there are numerous people flying in from other countries just to participate in the golf! There are 80 spots to play, with around half of them already having been filled, so register now to avoid disappointment.

There will also be a raffle, where many generous businesses have donated some fantastic prizes, and if you do not fancy playing golf you can just come along for the lunch.

For more information and to book your spot, email Sam on info@business1st.es or message the group through their Facebook page.