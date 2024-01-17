Calvia bonfires continue during January

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Jan 2024
Food is part of the adventure
Credit: Calvia Council
If you are looking to enjoy watching a combination of the demons being burned, big heads walking and potatoes and sausages being baked, then Calvia has a lot to offer, with events running from now until January 28.
The full programme is
-Es Capdella – January 19 from 6pm to 11.59pm in the Plaza de Sa Vinya.
-Portals Nous i Bendinat – January 19 from 6pm to 1am in Plaza Alcazar.
-Galatzó – January 19 at 7pm in Plaza Francisca Revert.
-Palmanova – January 19 from 7pm to 12 pm on Carrer Miguel de los Santos Oliver next to Bar Boler.
-El Toro – January 20 from 5pm to 2am in Plaza Europa.
-Cala Vinyes – January 20 from 5pm to 1am on the Cala Vinyes beach along with a
-Son Caliu – January 20 from 6pm to 1am in the Plaza Nueva in Son Caliu.
-Peguera – January 20 from 7pm to 2am in Plaza Matilde Warning.
-Calvia Vila – January 20 from 7pm to 3am in the Church Square.
-Costa d’en Blanes – January 27 from 3pm to 12pm in the car park of the Ágora school and on its football pitch.
-Sol de Mallorca – January 27 from 5pm to 2am on Av. Balear)
-Cas Català / Illetes – January 27 from 6pm to 12 pm in the Plaza de la Conquista.
-Palmanova – January 28 from 8 8am to 7pm in the Plaza de la Fuente.
