Cyber Attack on Calvia Council

Calvia Town Hall still working despite attack
On Saturday January 13, the Calvia Council website was the victim of a cyber-attack from a Ransomware gang which is looking to be paid to release its hold.
The mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, instituted and chaired a Crisis Committee with the purpose of trying to restore the situation as well as solve that problems that the cyberattack will have created to municipal services.
Specialists were brought in to conduct a forensic survey of what had taken place and the Council made a formal report to the Guardia Civil specialist cyber-crime group.
It was still possible for the Council to communicate via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and the office was opened to the public in the normal way at the beginning of the working week.
By Wednesday January 17, the mayor reported that the Council continues to try to resolve all of the problems but that whilst some items such as residence certificates can be obtained in person, payment of taxes and other payments won’t be possible at all this week.
He went on the thank the nearly 1,000 people who work for the Council for their commitment as well as those institutions who have offered technical assistance to resolve the situation.
