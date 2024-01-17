Donuts and gunpowder in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 14:36

Giant donut into the crowd! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almanzora

Although for many, January is a month to wind down from festivities and stay inside, the region of Almeria actually has quite a few celebrations during this time.

Many towns throughout Almeria celebrate their patron festivities in honour of deeply rooted saints such as San Sebastian and San Anton with fun-filled festivities that include donuts, gunpowder and fire!

The town of Fiñana will pay tribute to San Sebastian in an eye-catching party that is open to everyone on January 20. One of the most spectacular moments occurs at the exit of the image of the patron from the parish of the Annunciation. He is followed through the streets, complete with fireworks and cheering. From gunpowder to bread, more specifically to donuts. the residents of the town of Lubrin will honour their patron saint San Sebastian on the same day during their ‘Festival of Bread’. The most significant thing during this celebration is that donuts are thrown from the balconies during the San Sebastian procession as the young people attempt to catch them and win a sweet treat!

Ancient texts state that the festival holds its origins in a time of economic hardship and illness. At that time, the wealthy of the municipality took advantage of the patron’s day to give food to the hungry and did so by throwing bread from the balconies to avoid coming into contact with them and thus catching their diseases. The tradition has survived to this day and has not converted into a celebration like few there are in the entire country. Thousands of people will travel to Lubrin this year to experience a celebration full of devotion and passion.