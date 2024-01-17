By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 21:34

El Campello: Saint Anthony blessings for creatures big and small. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

On January 14, El Campello organised an animal blessing ceremony for the patron saint of animals, San Anton.

The town witnessed a great turnout with around 100 horses and mares, as well as numerous dogs, cats, birds, an eagle, and even an owl taking part.

The festivities commenced with an equestrian tour featuring horses and mares from various regions, parading through the urban centre and along the Carrer La Mar promenade.

Following the Mass, the blessing of animals and pets took place.

El Campello marked itself as the first town in the Alicante region to celebrate Sant Antoni del Porquet with this event.

Sant Antoni del Porquet is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Valencian Community.

Saint Anthony, a 3rd-century saint known for his ascetic life in the Egyptian desert, became popular for his association with agricultural tasks and animals, being invoked as their protector.

Represented with a staff, ascetic clothing, the Tau cross, and often depicted with a pig or wild boar at his feet, Saint Anthony is venerated for his care of animals.