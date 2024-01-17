By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 11:41

El Campello takes the lead on animal control. Image: Jus_Ol / Shutterstock.com.

El Campello has initiated disciplinary proceedings against five residents for violating municipal regulations related to the control of animals.

The individuals face actions for not having their dogs under control, as they were observed walking without a collar and lead which is mandatory according to municipal regulations.

The incidents occurred in December 2023, and the owners will face fines depending on the severity of the violation.

According to Marcos Martínez, the Councillor for Public Health, municipal regulations categorize violations as “minor,” “serious,” and “very serious.”

Penalties range accordingly, with fines from €100 to €3,000 for minor infractions, €3,001 to €9,000 for serious violations, and €9,001 to €45,000 for very serious offences.

Martínez emphasises that the enforcement of regulations follows extensive efforts in education and information campaigns.

Pet owners are required to keep their animals restrained in public areas and may be subject to sociability and education tests based on their pets’ behaviour.

Martínez also notes that leaving an animal unrestrained may lead to the pet wandering away and defecating on public roads without the owner’s knowledge, an action that is also punishable.

The councillor highlights the challenges for the police to encounter unrestrained animals during such activities.