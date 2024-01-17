By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 19:23

Excitement builds for the Benidorm Fest 2024 grand finale. Image: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com

February 3 marks the grand finale of Benidorm Fest 2024, and the anticipation is building!

We now have the list of songs that will grace the stage in the third Benidorm Fest, featuring 16 talented artists.

The event, spanning from January 30 to February 3 in the city of Alicante, will culminate in an exciting showdown on Saturday, February 3.

On this night, one artist will claim the coveted bronze microphone and earn the honour of representing Spain in Malmö at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Wondering who Blanca Paloma will present the award to? The answer will be unveiled on the Saturday showdown.

While tickets for all events at the Palacio de los Deportes La Illa in Benidorm are sold out, there’s still a chance to soak in the Eurovision spirit.

Head over to the Plaza Triangular in Benidorm, where giant screens will be set up.

This way, residents and visitors without tickets can still enjoy the live shows with a Eurovision atmosphere.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action of Benidorm Fest live on RTVE.