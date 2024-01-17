Harmony awaits: Join the Pilarmonics ladies’ chorus group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 20:55

Image: Facebook/Pilarmonics

BE part of something special as the Pilarmonics ladies’ chorus invites you to join their barbershop-style chorus group, where the magic of singing unfolds every Thursday from 6:45 – 9:00 pm at the theatre inside Centro Cívico in Dolores de Pacheco. Conveniently located just a 5-minute drive from San Javier, Los Alcázares, and Torre Pacheco.

Discover the Advantages of Singing in a Choir

Discover the manifold advantages of singing in a choir– from the confidence boost to heightened concentration, stress relief, and of course the many friends you will make along the way. Rehearsals offer a dynamic platform for members to learn new songs, and expand their vocal horizons.

National Spanish Competition

This chorus thrives on strong interpersonal bonds, fostering an atmosphere of trust and support. Beyond the joy of collective singing, they proudly compete in the National Spanish Competition, offering an exhilarating challenge for those seeking a competitive edge.

Embrace the Harmonious Journey

For those ready to embrace the harmonious journey, reach out via messenger or drop by during rehearsals. Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 6:45 – 9:15 pm at the Centro Civico theatre in Dolores de Pacheco.

